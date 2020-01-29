PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's highest court says a state law requiring blood tests in all fatal crashes regardless of probable cause is unconstitutional.

The court issued the ruling Tuesday even as it upheld the conviction of a trucker for two counts of manslaughter.

The trucker, Randall Weddle, challenged the constitutionality of the blood test following the 2016 crash. The court upheld his conviction as it invoked an exception because the officer relied on a law that was deemed constitutional at the time.

Weddle's attorney called the ruling “bitter.” He said he'd probably appeal but needed more time review the decision.