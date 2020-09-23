BLM Maine plans protest for Portland in response to Breonna Taylor case decision

A grand jury indicted one former police officer in the case; no other officers involved were indicted.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The above video is coverage of the grand jury announcement from our sister station WHAS in Lousiville.

Black Lives Matter protesters are planning to "show up for Breonna" Wednesday evening in Portland in response to Wednesday's grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Activists across the country have long called for the arrest of the officers who were involved in the March 13 shooting in Louisville, Ky. Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in her home when Louisville Metro police officers were serving a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation at Taylor's home.

On Wednesday, a grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former officer Brett Hankinson for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment on the night of Taylor's death. No other officers who were involved were indicted.

"We need to do better for our sisters and brothers," BLM Maine wrote in a Facebook post following the announcement. "Come together to celebrate Breonna, show up against police brutality, and demand our city officials be held accountable to change."

Organizers are planning to protest at the Portland Police Station in downtown Portland Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"In response to the injustice against Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter Maine is showing up," the event listing says. "We need to be out on the streets for Breonna, making our voices heard. We’ve waited 194 days for justice with no avail."

According to the event posting, Wednesday's protest will be in addition to one that was previously planned for Saturday. Both events seek to have their voices heard and amplify their call to defund the police.

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark told NEWS CENTER Maine, "We are looking for the organizers of tonight's protest to reach out to us regarding plans for tonight so that we can help them have a peaceful protest."

There are reportedly protests planned across the country Wednesday night over the case decision.