BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) - What's the key to starting or managing a successful small business? The founders of "Blitz" say that it is taking advantage of the proper resources and engaging with other small business owners.

Small business owners and striving entrepreneurs across the state are coming together in Bangor on Friday, September 28 through Saturday, September 29 for Blitz, a business conference aimed at making small businesses in Maine as successful as possible and getting more people to take a leap of faith on their small business dreams.

The two-day entrepreneurship conference offers sessions on international marketing, doing business with the government, how to develop a great three-minute pitch, how to manage your side-hustle and more.

Blitz co-founder, Leslie Poake, says, "our goal is to help the entrepreneur prospers and bring out more entrepreneurs in this area."

Equally important to the sessions that will be offered is the opportunity for like-minded small business workers to engage with one another and learn from each other's experiences.

Blitz co-founder, Jason Harkin, says "What blitz would do is enable these groups to get together and have an excuse to come together, learn new things, build new skills, connect with new resources, and form new opportunities to collaborate with one another."

Small business owners in Bangor agree that connecting with other business owners is important to the success of any business. Alicia Tozier, who launched Accents Home Furnishings & Decor in downtown Bangor in May, says "Those that have been veterans downtown for years have been very supportive of me coming in." She says other business owners were happy to share advice and their experiences with her as well, saying things like, "this is a normal month for January, or something like that."

