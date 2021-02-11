Blank ballot for Old Town City Council seats

With no candidates on the ballot, the seats will go to top vote-getters Michael May and Chris Pushor unless they decline.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Two vacant seats on the Old Town City Council will go to write-in candidates Michael May and Chris Pushor unless one or both decline.

Current Council President Kyle Smart and Councilor Shirley Brissette did not run for re-election, but no one registered to run for the seats by the Sept. 2 deadline, City Clerk Laura Engstrom said.

On Tuesday, Old Town voters chose May with 336 votes and Pushor with 186 votes. If either candidate declines the nomination, the seat will be offered to the person with the next-highest number of votes.

Ballots were also cast for Charlie Longo (141), Harrison Kemp (103), Charles McKee (85), Michael Blaich (63), Shira Holliger (43), and David Huffstutler (38).

Once word spread that no one was running, a number of community members started campaigning. Some candidates created signs and knocked on doors in Old Town neighborhoods, while others said they relied on social media and word of mouth.

Engstrom said that because the section of the ballot is limited to write-in candidates, ballots would have to be counted by hand.