SANFORD, Maine — Hundreds gathered at Gowen Park to honor the life of George Floyd; calling for justice amid the chaos.

Project community put on the peaceful protest.

Organizers and demonstrators said they want dramatic changes to the criminal justice system which they say is racist towards black people.

“We’ve seen injustices and feel it’s very important, we as people do what we can to make sure people moving forward, our kids lives and the lives of others are safe,” said demonstrator ken mitchell.

Demonstrators said these protests will make a difference, and said even after they are over, people need to keep fighting.

The city manager implemented a curfew that takes place saturday night at 10:00pm and goes until 5:00am sunday morning.

RELATED: Portland city council members back city manager after BLM organizers call for his removal

RELATED: Black Lives Matter rallies scheduled across Maine

RELATED: 'This black mother understands the fire' | TIME unveils magazine cover following George Floyd's death

RELATED: Massive Black Lives Matter protest is largest yet in Portland