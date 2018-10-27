ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It was a cold one, but Maine Black Bear fans braved the cold to support their team on homecoming.

"We're prepared, we got the rain gear and everything else." Lester Cowan, Maine class of 1984, said.

"I'm about as warm as I can be!" Angi Halland, Maine class of 1992, said.

Fans did their best to stay warm and cheer the Black Bears on to another win as they looked to bounce back after a tough loss last week, where they were defeated by William & Mary 27-20, So they hoped to pick up a win against the Albany Great Danes.

Quarterback, Chris Ferguson threw for 244 yards and picked up a passing touchdown and a 1-yard rushing touchdown, which put Maine ahead of Albany 14-0.

Running back, Ramon Jefferson did his part to help his team to victory with 95 rushing yards, including a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

So bounce back, they did. And their fans enjoy watching.

"I love watching them because they're athletic," Cowan said.

And while the focus was on the field, there was a lot of fun happening off the field too.

Maine defeated Albany 28-9 and moves to 5-3 on the season, 4-1 in the CAA.

They'll hit the road for the next two weeks and return home for the regular season finale on November 17 to take on Elon University.

