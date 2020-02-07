BIW hiring temporary workers, mediation begins next week

BIW President Dirk Lesko says the company must do what it can to prevent further delays in the delivery of destroyers.

BATH, Maine — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works (BIW) plans to bring in more subcontractors to join management and existing contractors to avoid falling further behind on production during the strike.

The hiring of more subcontractors is a bone of contention for striking workers and will likely infuriate the union workers. But BIW President Dirk Lesko says the company must do what it can to prevent further delays in the delivery of destroyers.

Jay Wadleigh, a former Local S6 president and current business representative for the Machinists Union, again said subcontracting is not the answer.

"It's a poor plan on their part," Wadleigh told NEWS CENTER Maine. Wadleigh says BIW needs to get its workers back inside, not hire subcontractors.

Lesko said no union workers' jobs will be displaced by the effort.

Lesko also says the company and Machinists Union Local S6 are entering into federal mediation next week in hopes of getting back to the bargaining table.

Wadleigh says mediation is still in the early stages and that they're not sure if it will lead to anything.

"It's too early to say."

The strike that began June 22 focuses more on subcontracting, work rules and seniority than wages and benefits.

BIW did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.