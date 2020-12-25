BIW built USS Stockdale wins 2020 Naval Base San Diego ship decorating competition

The guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale was built at Bath Iron Works in 2008

BATH, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from our sister station KFMB in San Diego. This video is when the USS Stockdale returned to San Diego in 2019

The old saying is 'Bath built is best built' but this Christmas, it's more like 'Bath built is best decorated.'

The USS Stockdale, made at Bath Iron Works, is the winner of the 2020 Naval Base San Diego Ship Decorating Competition. The guided-missile destroyer took home first place for its delightful holiday decorations with more 1500 votes.

The USS Stockdale was built buy Bath Iron Works and launched in 2008. According to the U.S. Navy website, the destroyer was commission in 2009.

Just one hour left to vote for your favorite ship during this year's Holiday Lights Surface Ship competition on Facebook. https://t.co/J4y5QS7z81 pic.twitter.com/mBzqG7WSIz — Naval Base San Diego (@NavBaseSD) December 18, 2020

The USS Stockdale posting on its Facebook page earlier in the competition, "lights are strung, p-ways and doors have been decked with boughs of holly (and other holiday adornments) and Sailors have donned their Yuletide apparel as we celebrate the coming holidays."