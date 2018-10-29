BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Bishop Robert Deeley says the Portland Diocese has systems in place to protect young Catholics.

This comes after a 60 Minutes report on Deeley's predecessor, Bishop Richard Malone. Malone left Maine six years ago to take over in Buffalo, New York.

Malone was accused of covering up memebers of his clergy who were allegedly involved in sex abuse scandals.

"When Bishop Malone was here in Maine, um, he was advised by people who, uh, seem to have steared things in a different direction." Bishop Deeley, said.

Bishop Deeley tells NEWS CENTER Maine that in recent years, the Diocese of Portland has put in place procedures to protect the young members of the congregation.

"We have had, uh, the attorney general, to help us to make sure that, here in maine, to make sure that we have all the proper safe guards in place for our young people." He said.

Catholic schools in the state have also taken measures against this type of abuse.

"We have um, required training that we do every year that all the staff all the volunteers all the substitutes have to do so we take that serious." All Saints School Principal, Matthew Houghton said.

Bishop Deeley says if and when these allegations come in, they are first reported to local law enforcement. Then an investigator hired by the diocese takes the information and conducts the necessary interviews. When that is completed, it is given to a review board who gives Bishop Deeley a recommendation on how to move forward.

"I think that good things have happened because of our villigance in this regard." Bishop Deeley said.

