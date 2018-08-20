ARUNDEL (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Maine couple was stunned to get an up-close view of a black bear attempting to swipe another bird feeder from their backyard.

An Arundel woman noticed that one of her bird feeders was missing over the weekend.

Her husband Daniel Dubois said he thought the bird feeder bandit was a bear because he could not find the feeder anywhere and there were no footprints underneath it.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dubois' got a bashful visitor who seemed to be attempting to steal yet another bird feeder.

Dubois said at first he thought someone was playing a joke on the family because the bear was so still it looked fake.

Dubois snagged a couple of photos and then the bear cautiously began backing away from the scene of his crime.

