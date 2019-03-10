BINGHAM, Maine — A young woman from Bingham was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Tuesday night.

Meagan Wade, 19, was alone on a 2002 Polaris all-terrain vehicle when she was ejected after she lost control while accelerating on Baker Street in Bingham, said Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

Wade was transported by Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter which transported her to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with a severe head injury.

Mitchell said, prior to the crash, witnesses observed Wade operating the ATV erratically. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell said, it appears that operating an ATV in an unsafe manner and speed are contributing factors for the crash.

Wade remains at the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where she is being treated for her injuries.

