AUGUSTA, Maine — A tough winter has left many Mainers wondering why road conditions remain so poor across the state. In Augusta on Tuesday, Rep. Andrew McLean presented three bills aimed to put an end to that question.

"They see the crater-sized potholes that exist, and that's unacceptable. We shouldn't be driving on roads that have such damage and are so deteriorated," said Rep. McLean.

RELATED: Increase in potholes across Maine causing problems

Rep. McLean and others presented bills to the transportation committee Tuesday afternoon to address the condition of Maine roads that need more and more repairs after each winter. One bill addresses a proposed seasonal gas tax.



"We know that there are millions of people who visit our state every year, and so we want some of those people from New York and Massachusetts to pay their share for the use of our infrastructure," said McLean.

The state's current gas tax is 30 cents per gallon. McLean's proposed bill would raise that to 37 cents per gallon during the summer and fall and lower the tax to 27 cents per gallon during winter and spring to offset the costs for Mainers.

“I don't want to pay more in taxes than my neighbor, but we have to be honest about what it's going to take,” said McLean.

Rep. McLean also proposed two other bills to the transportation committee. One bill regards increasing fees on things like driver's license exams and short-term car rentals. Another bill sponsored by McLean asks Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike authority to look for ways to save money to help fund road improvements.

Improving roads is an issue both Republicans and Democrats in the Maine statehouse can agree upon. Rep. Tom Martin, a republican from Greene, proposed a bill at the state transportation committee meeting on Tuesday, as well. His bill asks for a Blue Ribbon commission to study and recommend funding solution for the state's transportation system.

"Pull in the brain trust of the transportation world to see if we can come up with ways to better efficiencies in the department," said Martin.

All bills proposed to the transportation committee on Tuesday are still early on in the process. A gas tax is not expected to be put in place for this coming summer.