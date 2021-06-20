Bill would ban discrimination against LGTBQ jurors

Sen. Collins says no juror should be prohibited from fulfilling their duty based on their sexual orientation or gender identity

MAINE, USA — Discrimination would be prohibited against jurors in federal courts on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity under a bill reintroduced by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Sen. Collins said serving on a jury “is a fundamental right and obligation that no individuals should be prohibited from fulfilling based on their sexual orientation or gender identity."

The United States Code currently prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin and economic status.