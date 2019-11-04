AUGUSTA, Maine — A new bill would allow certain Maine authority figures to wear insignia to identify themselves as veterans.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Erin Herbig (D-Belfast), would give law enforcement officers and first responders the right to wear badges or distinguishing marks on their uniforms to show they are veterans.

The purpose -- to help veterans in the state feel more comfortable.

"The idea for this bill was brought to my attention by members of the Randall-Collins VFW in Belfast," said Herbig. "Allowing officers to wear this insignia would recognize veterans for their service, make veterans feel welcomed into the field and could deescalate difficult situations between law enforcement and the public when they are fellow veterans."

Waldo County Sherrif Jeffrey Trafton said he supports Herbig's bill.

"I recently dealt with a veteran experiencing severe alcoholism, who was involved in a traffic crash," said Trafton. "When police arrived at the scene, he would only talk to officers he knew were veterans of the military. Displaying our awards or ribbons on our uniforms would give us almost automatic credibility with this type of struggling veteran. That credibility could be instrumental in deescalating a veteran in crisis."

Herbig's bill faces further action in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, as well as votes in the Maine House and Senate.