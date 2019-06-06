AUGUSTA, Maine — In an initial vote, the Maine Legislature has approved a bill to reduce early childhood suspension and expulsion in the state.

This week, L.D. 997, "An Act to Promote Social and Emotional Learning and Development for Young Children", passed initial votes in the House and Senate.

If signed into law, the bill would create a state-wide, voluntary early childhood consultation program for parents and teachers who work with children with social, emotional, and behavioral challenges. The program would set up those in need with consultants who have advanced training in mental health and child development.

A study by the Maine Social and Emotional Learning & Development Project shows that the state has the second highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the United States.

The study cites a survey of 471 early childhood educators in Maine that found 92 percent have had at least one child in a 12-month period exhibit persistent challenging behavior, like hitting, throwing things, and refusing to cooperate.

The study says the first predictor for expulsion from school is previous expulsion and adds that students missing out on school benefits can cause further problems

Sen. Cathy Breen (D-Falmouth) is sponsoring this bill.

"Parents and teachers deserve our help to ensure our youngest children can develop the social-emotional skills they need to be successful in the classroom, in the workforce and in life," said Breen in a statement. "Other states have already adopted this program and children have experienced tremendous results. This bill is about giving our children the opportunity to see the same success."

Maine's Legislature passed a similar bill last year, but Gov. Paul LePage vetoed it.

The bill passed the initial vote in the Senate on June 4 and in the House on June 5, at 93-50.

It requires additional votes in the House and Senate.