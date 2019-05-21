AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House voted to pass a bill on Monday that would expand who is allowed to perform abortions in the state.

On May 21, the House passed L.D. 1261, "An Act To Authorize Certain Health Care Professionals To Perform Abortions", a bill from Gov. Janet Mills, sponsored by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

The bill is designed to allow medical personnel other than doctors to perform abortions in the state. It would end a current law in Maine that prohibits qualified and trained Advance Practice Clinicians (physician's assistants and nurse practitioners) from doing so.

Proponents of the bill say that nurse practitioners already have the skills and training needed to provide abortion services to patients.

Gideon also says the doctors-only law in the state is outdated and adds that APCs are much more common in medicine than they were when the law was originally passed.

Opponents, however, still say that APCs don't have enough training in the case that something goes wrong in the procedure. They say doctors should be involved with all abortions because APCs may not be prepared to deal with issues that could arise.

Several other states, including Vermont, New Hampshire, California, Montana, and Oregon already allow this practice, according to Gideon.

Last week, the Maine Legislature voted to pass another bill pertaining to abortion, designed to ensure all private and public insurance plans that cover prenatal health care costs also cover abortion care.

L.D. 1261 now heads to the Maine Senate for additional votes.