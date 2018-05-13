FARMINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) At Saturday's commencement exercises at the University of Maine at Farmington, NEWS CENTER Maine's Bill Green received an honorary doctorate degree and delivered the commencement address.

WATCH THE FULL ADDRESS HERE

"I have the honor to bestow upon you, the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa. Congratulations," said UMF president Kathryn Foster.

Dr. Green reminded students how the state needs young people to work here, and to have pride for their state.

