WATERVILLE, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine's Bill Green wasn't in the newsroom Monday afternoon. Instead, he was on stage reciting poetry as the host for 'Poetry Out Loud'.

This year at the annual competition, 10 finalists from high schools around the state competed in the finals at the Waterville Opera House.

Joao Victor of Lewiston High School beat out last year's winner, Allan Monga of Deering High School, for the 2019 title.

Monga wasn't allowed to go to the national competition after winning in 2018 because he was not a U.S. citizen.

Victor was incredibly excited to win.

"I was just like, 'Oh my God, I'm competing against my hero -- the guy who helped me discover poetry. The guy who helped me to understand poetry,'" said Victor. "I couldn't believe it."

Victor will now head to the national 'Poetry Out Loud' competition in Washington.