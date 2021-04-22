Bill co-sponsored by King would provide school lunches to kids in need year-round

Sen. Angus King is co-sponsoring a bill that would ensure students who need free or reduced-price lunches can get them all year

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In the U.S., 22 million kids receive free or discounted school lunches. In the summer, that number drops to 4 million.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is one of 25 senators co-sponsoring a bill that would help get meals in the hands of students all year long.

"Unfortunately there are millions of children and thousands in Maine that get their most nutritious meal at school," King said. "There have been various programs in the past sort of partial here and there, this is a comprehensive bill that would cover the whole country."

Good Shepherd Food Bank leaders add that a bill like this has been needed for a long time.

A new bill is making its way through Congress to continue to provide school lunches to kids in need through the summer. Good Shepherd Food Bank leaders say the pandemic has shown us how much work still needs to be done to help those who experience food insecurity #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/5sIpqH6FbU — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 22, 2021

"We know of the 80,000 kids who are eligible for school meals, many of them are not receiving them because school is out," Amy Reagan Gallant, vice president of public policy and research at Good Shepherd, said.

If passed, the bill would find ways to get healthy meals in the hands of kids, with an opportunity to get creative, as we've seen during the pandemic.

For example, school bus drivers bringing meals to kids, or somewhere where all children can go and get meals at a specific place like a park or playground.

"We know that that makes it easier for the kids who really need the food to get it, to eat it, to not be embarrassed in front of their friends," Gallant said.