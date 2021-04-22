Bill co-sponsored by King would provide school lunches to kids in need year-round

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In the U.S., 22 million kids receive free or discounted school lunches. In the summer, that number drops to 4 million.
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is one of 25 senators co-sponsoring a bill that would help get meals in the hands of students all year long.
"Unfortunately there are millions of children and thousands in Maine that get their most nutritious meal at school," King said. "There have been various programs in the past sort of partial here and there, this is a comprehensive bill that would cover the whole country."
Good Shepherd Food Bank leaders add that a bill like this has been needed for a long time.
"We know of the 80,000 kids who are eligible for school meals, many of them are not receiving them because school is out," Amy Reagan Gallant, vice president of public policy and research at Good Shepherd, said.
If passed, the bill would find ways to get healthy meals in the hands of kids, with an opportunity to get creative, as we've seen during the pandemic.
For example, school bus drivers bringing meals to kids, or somewhere where all children can go and get meals at a specific place like a park or playground.
"We know that that makes it easier for the kids who really need the food to get it, to eat it, to not be embarrassed in front of their friends," Gallant said.
King said he's optimistic to have this bill passed and in place by this summer so kids can use the resources this year.