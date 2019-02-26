AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are investigating a reported robbery that took place at a Big Apple store in Augusta Monday evening.

The Augusta Police Department responded to a call around 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 25 for reports of a robbery on Stone Street, according to a release from the department.

The person who called in the report said an unidentified male suspect had entered the store, threatened the use of a weapon, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police could arrive and have not yet been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370 ext. 3418.