AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man is behind bars in connection with a robbery at the Big Apple on Main Street in Auburn in October.

Police arrested Franklin Dee, 27, on Thursday morning while executing a search warrant at Dee's home on High Street in Auburn.

Auburn Police Department

Investigators say Dee entered the Big Apple at 6:20 a.m. on October 24, threatened the clerk with a weapon, demanded money, and then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Auburn police say they connected Dee to the robbery using physical evidence left at the scene.

After the arrest on November 1, Dee was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail and held on a $5,000 cash bail pending his first court appearance.

In March of 2018, following a string of seven armed robberies in the Portland area, police provided helpful tips on how to stay safe in armed robbery situations.



