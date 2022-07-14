Biddeford Starbucks first to unionize in Maine

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Workers at a Biddeford Starbucks voted 9-3 to unionize Thursday as one of the first Starbucks locations in Maine to do so.
Overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, workers at the Alfred Street location voted to join the Workers United labor union.
This decision comes after the Biddeford Starbucks' initial announcement of their intention to unionize earlier this May.
Ashley Macomber, a shift supervisor at the Biddeford location, and two workers, Preslee Jennings and Kaylee Makara told the Bangor Daily News they were "spurred to organize due to staff shortages and inadequate training."
In a twitter post from the Starbucks (SB) Workers United Maine, the organization states, "This is such a big win for not only us but for our partners across the country in their unionization process!"
Workers United has worked to organize dozens of Starbucks locations since a Buffalo, New York, store became the first to successfully unionize last fall.