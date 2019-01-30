PORTLAND, Maine — In the New Year, Biddeford is looking for ways to expand community input on city affairs. On Wednesday, they launched their latest effort with a free app called "POLCO", where residents can voice their opinion 24/7.

"We have city council meetings where they’re open to the public and everyone can participate but not everyone is available to attend those meetings or is interested in getting up and speaking at those meetings. So this is a great way to meet people where they are," said Danica Lamontange who does communications for Biddeford.

Once Biddeford residents sign up and log on through their phone or desktop, they can answer a series of multiple choice questions anonymously, geared towards understanding how people feel about the city.

The five launch questions are about the usage of Biddeford's public parks. The plan is to start off with basic questions, and then dive deeper into bigger picture issues. So that every Biddeford resident has a hand in shaping their city.

"We know that there’s a lot more people out there and there’s a lot of different perspectives and we want to be able to hear from everyone," said Lamontange.

Click here to sign up for the app.