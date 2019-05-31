SACO, Maine — A threatening statement made toward a Thornton Academy student was deemed not credible Wednesday night by police.

TA Headmaster Rene Menard sent a letter to parents Thursday explaining the situation and stating, "at no time were students, faculty, and staff at risk."

Saco police investigated the threat, at which time the school's crisis team was made aware and emergency procedures were initiated, and the department was able to determine the threat's lack of credibility the same night.

RELATED: Students stage walkout after budget, faculty cuts at TA

"The safety of students and staff is always our top priority at Thornton Academy," Menard said. "Any threat to our school or students is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. To that end, further investigation, in conjunction with the Saco Police Department, is ongoing."

Menard wrote that "the student in question is not on campus."

It wasn't clear who made the threatening statement, nor was it known whether anyone had been disciplined as a result.

TA's letter to parents, in full, is below:

Dear Parents:



Our school is committed to the safety and well-being of all our students. We believe that communication is an important part of building a strong partnership with parents. For this reason, I want to provide you with some information about an incident that occurred last night and has since been resolved.



Yesterday evening, the Saco Police Department investigated a threatening statement made by a student against Thornton Academy. Our crisis team was made aware and immediately initiated our emergencies procedures. However, the police determined there was no credible threat, and assured us last night that at no time were students, faculty, and staff at risk. The student in question is not on campus.



The safety of students and staff is always our top priority at Thornton Academy. Any threat to our school or students is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. To that end, further investigation, in conjunction with the Saco Police Department, is ongoing.



Thank you for your continued support. Our partnership ensures a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me or our Director of Campus Safety, Jim Trask.



Regards,



Rene Menard

Headmaster