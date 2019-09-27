SACO, Maine — A stolen car was retrieved from the Saco River after a kayaker noticed it Thursday while paddling.

Police in Saco met with the kayaker near the Market Street bridge to locate the car that had been reported stolen in 2017.

Police say the water levels on the Saco River are lower than normal which made it possible for the car to be spotted.

A kayaker spotted the car submerged in the Saco River on Sept. 26.

Saco Police Department

\Members of the Maine State Police Dive Team consisting of Maine State Troopers and a Maine Marine Patrol Officer, Saco Fire Department and Ray’s Towing all helped remove the car.

Divers and members of the Saco Fire Department used the Fire Department’s boat to help retrieve the vehicle. The car was safely lifted from the river over the guardrail onto the bridge, placed on a flatbed, by 8 p.m.

The submerged vehicle was reported stolen in 2017 to Saco police.

Saco Police Department

RELATED: Maine woman becomes first person to logroll across the Mississippi River

RELATED: Unused Ellsworth dam to be demolished to allow fish passage