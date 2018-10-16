SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Saco man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 was charged Tuesday with two counts of gross sexual assault.

Saco Police Department's deputy chief said the agency received a report last Tuesday, Oct. 9, of a person under the age of 14 being sexually assaulted in the city of Saco.

Detectives later identified 22-year-old Jordan Berube as a suspect in the case, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Berube, charging him with two counts of gross sexual assault on a person who had yet to attain the age of 14.

Berube was booked on the charges and lodged at York County Jail.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in court Nov. 30.

© NEWS CENTER Maine