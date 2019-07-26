SACO, Maine — The city of Saco announced Friday its city administrator has appointed one of the municipality's deputy police chiefs to police chief.

Jack Clements, who currently heads the department's support services, overseeing its criminal investigations division, school resource officers and records department, is expected to be confirmed Aug. 5 by the city council.

Deputy Chief Clements was one of six candidates interviewed for the position and was unanimously recommended, according to the city.

"Saco is a great community with an exceptional police department," Clements said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as Saco’s chief of police."

Clements joined the department in 2017 after retiring as a lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Raised in Kennebunk, he began his law enforcement career as an officer in Windham before moving west.

Four months ago, Clements took over as acting chief after both the department's chief and other deputy chief were placed on leave while an investigation was conducted, the reason for which was never given.

RELATED: Saco police chief, deputy chief cleared, to be reinstated

RELATED: Saco police chief, deputy chief placed on administrative leave

He has then served as interim chief since the June retirement of Chief Raynald Demers, who was cleared and reinstated in May.

Clements' anticipated salary was not included.