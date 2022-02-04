Retired Saco police K-9 'Ranger' dies, crowd salutes him farewell

Saco police said Ranger retired in 2016. In his career, Ranger was said to have found lost children, fleeing suspects, and drugs ... in good weather and bad.

SACO, Maine — A well-respected, retired K-9 officer named Ranger from the Saco Police Department died Wednesday.

Ranger joined the force in 2009. His partner was former Cpl. Nic Stankevitz. During his career, Ranger “found lost children, fleeing suspects, and drugs, in weather good and bad,” wrote former Police Chief Bradley Paul in 2016.

The Saco Police Department said Ranger was also well-known at Saco Parks & Recreation, where he and Stankevitz provided demonstrations over the years for children.

Ranger retired in 2016. Stankevitz adopted him that year, as is customary practice for handlers and their K-9 partners, according to the Saco Police Department.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 2, 2022, the department announced Ranger was put to rest.

But he was far from alone when he left this world.

On Wednesday, Ranger and Stankevitz arrived at the Saco Veterinary Clinic to a crowd. Authorities said more than 20 emergency vehicles from local and regional first responders, including several K-9 units in southern Maine, were there to see Ranger off.

The group formed a tunnel, stood at attention, and saluted Ranger as he took his walk into the vet.

Stankevitz said Ranger passed away peacefully in his arms. He shared on Facebook Wednesday morning, “[Until] the last breath I could see him fighting it, wanting to protect me. I will never forget the bond we had. To all my friends, family, trainers, fellow officers, outside agencies, the City of Saco, Saco PD, and the community, thank you for one of the greatest opportunities of my life. I wouldn’t trade being a K-9 handler with Ranger for the world.”

Good boy, Ranger. Rest well. You clearly will be greatly missed.