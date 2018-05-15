SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say has been missing since early May.

The Saco Police Department is trying to find 38-year-old Nathaniel Glavin. Glavin is 5'9", 165 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Glavin was last seen on Friday, May 4, according to police. He was staying at a residence on North street and took off on his bike toward downtown Saco.

Deputy Chief Jack Clements of the Saco Police said Glavin called out of work on Monday, May 7 and that was the last time he was heard from. He works in the Saco area.

His brother reported him missing on Friday, May 11 after not hearing from him for several days.

Police say if you see him please call Detective Sgt. Hardiman at (207) 282-8216.

© NEWS CENTER Maine