OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police have shut down a massage parlor in Old Orchard Beach.

A search warrant was served at a business off Saco Avenue, according to Old Orchard Beach Police Capt. David Hemingway.

Located at 34 Saco Ave. is a business called Oriental Massage.

Capt. Hemingway said the business came into their view about a year ago, when it failed several building and fire codes.

Then, just a few months ago, Hemingway said they received tips from the public about possible illegal activity occurring at the business.

Details are forthcoming, but Hemingway said the business is being temporarily shut down until further notice for code violations.

Members of U.S. Homeland Security Department were on hand to offer language translation services for Asian females at the business, police said, and to investigate if any federal laws were being violated.