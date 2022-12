The building was uninhabited at the time of the fire, and no other nearby buildings were damaged by flames.

PORTLAND, Maine — A duplex in Saco was heavily damaged in an overnight fire.

Officials were called to the fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at 48 Storer St., Saco Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pendleton told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday.

The building was uninhabited at the time of the fire, and no other nearby buildings were damaged by flames.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Pendleton said.

Saco and Biddeford fire departments both responded to the call.