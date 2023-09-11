Saco teen hasn't been seen since Sept. 8

His possible destinations may have been Westbrook or Portland, according to Saco police.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is asking for help from the public in the attempt to locate a missing teen.

Cameron Wiggins-Mehlman, 14, was last seen at his home in Saco around 9 p.m. Sept. 8, according to a release from Saco police. His possible destinations may have been Westbrook or Portland, the release stated.

Police describe Cameron as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone who may have information to call Saco police at 207-284-4535.