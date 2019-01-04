SACO, Maine — Saco police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing girl.

Kayla Skula, 15, was last seen wearing a dark-colored top and capri-style pants with a marble pattern and white strips, police said.

Police said she ran away from home on March 22.

Due to the passage of time and lack of information, police said they're concerned for her well-being and are seeking help to find her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.