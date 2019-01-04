BIDDEFORD, Maine — Less than 18 hours after an armed robbery at a Saco hotel Sunday night, police have identified, arrested and charged a suspect.

Ramada by Wyndham Saco/Old Orchard Beach Area employees reported an armed robbery shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saco police said a crime tip was received at about 9 a.m. Monday reporting a possible sighting of the robbery suspect on Main Street in Biddeford.

Biddeford police responded, set up surveillance and a short time later took 36-year-old Cody Lott into custody.

Lott was later arrested by investigators from both cities and charged with class A robbery.

The Kansas transient was taken to York County Jail and bail was set at $5,000.

The Saco Police Department thanked the public for their assistance in the case, which remained open.