BIDDEFORD, Maine — Less than 18 hours after an armed robbery at a Saco hotel Sunday night, police have identified, arrested and charged a suspect.
Ramada by Wyndham Saco/Old Orchard Beach Area employees reported an armed robbery shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Saco police said a crime tip was received at about 9 a.m. Monday reporting a possible sighting of the robbery suspect on Main Street in Biddeford.
Biddeford police responded, set up surveillance and a short time later took 36-year-old Cody Lott into custody.
Lott was later arrested by investigators from both cities and charged with class A robbery.
The Kansas transient was taken to York County Jail and bail was set at $5,000.
The Saco Police Department thanked the public for their assistance in the case, which remained open.