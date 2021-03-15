Funtown Splashtown USA plans to open this summer

The amusement park said it has submitted its reopening plan to the state of Maine for review and approval. The park plans to begin seasonal hiring soon

SACO, Maine — In a Facebook post Monday morning, Funtown Splashtown USA said it plans to open for the 2021 summer season.

The amusement park is one of the largest in Maine and has traditionally been one of the largest employers of teenage workers in Maine. Last year, the park broke its streak of 60 consecutive summers when it was forced to keep its gates closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Facebook post Monday, the park said it has submitted its reopening plan to the state for review and approval.

"New policies and procedures, all related to the virus, have been crafted with a sharp focus on the guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention," the park wrote. "Along with the CDC, we are in constant contact with both the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, as well as the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, leaders in our industry who have provided guidance on the health, safety, and satisfaction of attractions guests for decades."

As expected, Funtown Splashtown USA will look a bit different than years past if the park's plan is approved by the state. In addition to being open for fewer days in May and June, the park expects those changes to include:

Mandatory wearing of masks

Social distancing marks on the tar and concrete in waiting lines

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the park

Empty seats may be required on some lines to provide for proper distancing

Fewer lounge chairs in Splashtown, along with more space between picnic tables in both parks

More limited hours throughout the summer than usual

"All of these things and more will be in play, so that you and your families and friends can feel confident and secure that Funtown Splashtown USA is doing everything we can to keep everyone that enters the park, safe and well," the park wrote. "Of course, as time moves forward and State of Maine mandates and protocols are adjusted or eliminated, the park will follow suit. We will always look to both the National and Maine State Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance, as well as interpretation and understanding of any guideline changes."

The park said will be starting the seasonal hiring process soon and that it hopes "if you, or anyone you may know, are looking for a fun, upbeat summer job, in an outdoor open air environment, you will think about joining our team by applying with us."