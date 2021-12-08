Front-end loader crashes into Biddeford home

There is significant structural damage to the home, but no injuries have been reported, according to a Biddeford police dispatcher.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A front-end loader crashed into a home at 160 South St. in Biddeford Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Biddeford police dispatcher, officials are not exactly sure what happened. Emergency crews are at the scene.

The dispatcher said there is significant structural damage to the home, but no injuries have been reported.

A Biddeford Public Works employee told NEWS CENTER Maine the machine does not belong to the city but rather a private company.

The employee did not know what the private company was doing in the area.