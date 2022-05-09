Teen, 15, dies in early-morning Saco crash

An initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling south and had just crested a small hill and curve when it went off the road, officials said.

SACO, Maine — The teenage driver of an SUV died early Monday morning after crashing the vehicle into a stand of trees in Saco.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Ricker Road, Saco police said in a release.

Officials responded to the scene after a nearby resident reported hearing a loud bang, according to police.

Mariah Bailey, 15, of Saco was the only person in the vehicle.

An initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling south and had just crested a small hill and curve when it went off the road, officials said.

The Saco Police Department is reconstructing the crash, which remains under investigation.