x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Biddeford Saco

Teen, 15, dies in early-morning Saco crash

An initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling south and had just crested a small hill and curve when it went off the road, officials said.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

SACO, Maine — The teenage driver of an SUV died early Monday morning after crashing the vehicle into a stand of trees in Saco.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Ricker Road, Saco police said in a release.

Officials responded to the scene after a nearby resident reported hearing a loud bang, according to police.

Mariah Bailey, 15, of Saco was the only person in the vehicle. 

An initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling south and had just crested a small hill and curve when it went off the road, officials said.

The Saco Police Department is reconstructing the crash, which remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2 fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford