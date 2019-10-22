SACO, Maine — The bridge on Main Street connecting Biddeford and Saco will be closed this weekend too all vehicles and pedestrians.

On October 26, 27 drivers will have to find an alternate route as Pan Am Railways and MaineDOT work on the railroad tracks and bridge on Main Street in Saco.

Main Street between Water Street and Gooch Street will be closed to all cars and trucks and pedestrians during the road work. Drivers will be diverted from Main Street to Elm Street and Saco Police say detour signs will be posted in the area.

Saco Police say local businesses will still be accessible up to the project area.

Amtrak Downeaster service will be interrupted by the construction as well.