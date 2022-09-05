Biddeford police identify victims who died after being hit by Downeaster

Richard P. Martello, 24, and Shawnia Maffiola, 23, died by suicide, police said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Editor's note; The video above aired May 9, 2022.

Biddeford police on Wednesday released the names of two people who died Sunday morning after they were hit by the Amtrak Downeaster on train tracks in Biddeford.

Richard P. Martello, 24, and Shawnia Maffiola, 23, who were half-siblings, were apparently homeless, police said. They were each unemployed.