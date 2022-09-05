Biddeford police identify victims who died after being hit by Downeaster

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Editor's note; The video above aired May 9, 2022.
Biddeford police on Wednesday released the names of two people who died Sunday morning after they were hit by the Amtrak Downeaster on train tracks in Biddeford.
Richard P. Martello, 24, and Shawnia Maffiola, 23, who were half-siblings, were apparently homeless, police said. They were each unemployed.
Police said Monday that video showed the two were lying on the train tracks as the train approached, sat up, hugged one another and were then hit by the train.