Biddeford park beach closed due to high levels of E. Coli in water

Signs are posted at the Rotary Park due advising people to avoid contact with the water until it is safe.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Officials in Biddeford have closed the beach at Rotary Park due to high levels of E. Coli.

According to an alert on the city's recreation department website, more testing of the water will happen this weekend to see if levels have gone down.

Currently, signs are posted at the park advising people not to touch or swim in the water.

No one with Biddeford Recreation was immediately available for comment Friday evening. It is unclear when the beach will reopen.