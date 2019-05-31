BIDDEFORD, Maine — A middle school student from Biddeford is the winner of this year's "Doodle for Google" contest for the state of Maine.

John Gatchalian is a seventh-grader at Biddeford Middle School. His doodle will now go up against the winners from other states.

The final winner's drawing will be displayed on Google.com for one day and receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 dollar technology package for their school or nonprofit organization and a trip to Google's headquarters. Four national finalists will each get a $5,000 scholarship and a trip to California.