Biddeford man injured in motorcycle crash

Deputies said two motorcycles were racing on Route 1 in Arundel early Friday morning just before the crash.

ARUNDEL, Maine — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash early Friday morning on Route 1 after reportedly racing with another motorcycle at speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

Corey Tapley, 41, of Biddeford was taken to Southern Maine Health Care with "extensive injuries" and then taken to Maine Medical Center, York County Sheriff William King said in a release.

A York County deputy reported two motorcycles speeding by him on Route 1 at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, with the first motorcycle recorded at 68 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone, King said.

That motorcycle, a 2007 Harley Davidson, then accelerated to 101 miles per hour, he said.

The deputy pursued the motorcycle onto Log Cabin Road, where it crashed.

The operator, identified as Tapley was not wearing a helmet.