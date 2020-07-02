BIDDEFORD, Maine — A Maine food processing plant is planning to lay off nearly 100 employees by the end of March.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report Growers Express announced it will be cutting jobs in an effort to become more efficient in the constantly evolving food processing market.

“We expect that these workers will find new employment quickly," Biddeford Economic Development Coordinator Brad Favreau told the Portland Press Herald.

The Biddeford plant processes and packages fresh and frozen vegetables that are sold in bags under the Green Giant brand. The processing plant did not disclose how many total people it employs or whether the layoffs would result in the plant's closure.

The layoffs would take effect by March 24.

Read the entire Portland Press Herald article here.

RELATED: Portland-based payment processing company to lay off 139 employees

RELATED: Seeing a twisting road ahead, Ford cuts 7K white-collar jobs

RELATED: SeaWorld lays off undisclosed number of employees