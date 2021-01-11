Biddeford City Council to hold emergency meeting on RiverWalk collapse

The meeting is set for Wednesday morning via Zoom

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Editor's note: This video aired on November 1, 2021.

The Biddeford City Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to address damage to the city's RiverWalk. This comes after last weekend's storm caused the structure to collapse.

During the meeting, councilors will discuss providing emergency authorization to start repairs on the RiverWalk. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. via Zoom.

The meeting agenda can be found here.

During the rain and wind storm on Sunday, a section of the RiverWalk eroded and washed into the Saco River.

Biddeford police said calls about damage started coming in around 8 a.m. on Halloween morning. Authorities said the erosion area didn't impact traffic or roads.