BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Biddeford's career firefighters brew for a cause.

A new custom beer about to hit shelves will raise money to replenish the city's general assistance fund for fire victims after a massive apartment fire in April wiped it out.

On Tuesday, firefighters from Local 3107 helped can 100 cases of their new "Big Water" kolsch style ale at Dirigo Brewing Company. The department partnered with the brewery when the firefighters asked for help in fundraising for the general assistance fund.

After an April 2nd five-alarm fire on Hill Street that killed one man and displaced 34 people, the city used just about all of its financial resources to help the victims. Proceeds from the sale of "Big Water" will give the city of Biddeford a chance to help others affected by devastating fires in the future.

“The fire department reached out and said, ‘why don't we get that fund started now so the next time it happens we'll be prepared?’” explained Kristen Barth, general assistance administrator for the City of Biddeford.

While firefighters hope to never have to use the funds for the worst case scenario, they understand another large fire could happen sometime in the near to distant future and they want to be ready to help right away.

“We know eventually there will be one,” said Biddeford Firefighter and President of Local 3107.

“When there's another fire, we'll have some funds to help those folks who need those immediate needs such as clothing, food costs, hotel costs, that kind of supplements between the red cross and the general assistance fund of the city.”

"Big Water" will be released at Dirigo Brewing Company in Biddeford on August 17 at 4 p.m. and be distributed to local retailers shortly after.

