SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man has been charged with an OUI after being stopped on Interstate 95 in Scarborough while driving a bus erratically with students from Biddeford High School on board on Saturday.

According to the Maine State Police- Headquarter's Facebook page, Richard Tanguay, 68, of Biddeford had been stopped by State Trooper Patrick Hall, where Hall had noticed Tanguay speeding in a construction zone, failing to signal when making lane changes, and failing to stay in one lane.

The bus Tanguay was driving was filled with Biddeford High School Students returning from a field hockey game.

Trooper Hall gave Tanguay a field sobriety test after seeing signs of impairment.

Tanguay was brought to the Cumberland County Jail where he was given a breathalyzer and drug test.

Tanguay was charged with an OUI for drugs, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is expected to appear in Portland District Court on January 9, 2020.

Tanguay was released on $500.00 bail.

According to a release from the Biddeford school department, school department officials are investigating the details surrounding Saturday night's incident.

“Student safety is our first priority,” Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray said.

“We will continue to gather the facts and interview the employee before making any conclusions about this unfortunate development,” Ray said. “But be clear,” he added, “we have zero tolerance for any behavior that imperils students.”

RELATED: Lincoln man sentenced for his role in fatal ATV crash

RELATED: Inmate jailed following escape from community corrections center