Bicyclist struck by car on I-295 in Portland

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, a bicyclist attempted to cross I-295 and was struck by a car. State Police remind the public: bicycles are prohibited from I-295.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in critical condition after he attempted to cross I-295 on a bicycle and was hit by a car.

According to State Police, just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, police responded to a crash between a bicycle and a motorist on I-295 in Portland.

Police say the bicyclist, Matthew Boyd, attempted to cross I-295 near mile marker 8 in the northbound lane when he was struck by a 2019 GMC Acadia.

The driver was not injured. Boyd, however, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was immediately admitted for surgery and remains in critical condition.