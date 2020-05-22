RUMFORD, Maine —

A Mexico man is facing charges in connection with death of a bicyclist in Rumford Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., the Oxford County 911 Center in South Paris received an emergency call from a driver reporting that a car had struck a personriding a bicycle on U.S. Route 2.

Rumford Police, Rumford Fire and MedCare Ambulance personnel responded immediately and arrived within minutes of the call.

The bicyclist, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene by first responders. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

The driver and vehicle was still on scene when police arrived. The vehicle that struck the bicyclist, a blue 2006 Honda Accord, was substantially damaged due to the crash.

Alger Aleck, 37 of Mexico is now charged with the following:

Manslaughter

Class A felony and criminal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs which caused a death

Class B felony.

The Rumford Police Department said additional charges may be brought once the investigation is completed.

Aleck was transported to the Oxford County Jail and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow. His has been set at $15,000 cash.

“It is imperative that drivers operate motor vehicles without distraction and obey local speed limits. As a result of COVID-19, there are more pedestrians and bicyclists on Maine roads than ever and everyone has the right to use Maine’s roads safely," Bicycle Coalition of Maine Executive Director Jean Sideris said in a statement. "It is alarming to learn that despite the 50% drop in vehicular traffic on roads across the country that crashes are up 14%. This is an alarming trend that we hope will not continue in Maine throughout 2020."

Reconstruction Teams from the Maine State Police Department and Paris Police Department responded to the scene to assist Rumford Police with the investigation, while Oxford County Sheriff's Office deputies, Rumford Fire, Rumford Public Works and State Department of Transportation workers provided assistance with re-routing traffic around the scene while Route 2 was completely shut down for four hours.

The Rumford Police K9 Team was also utilized in the investigation to help recover evidence at the scene and a certified blood technician from the Farmington Police Department also responded to obtain a court-ordered blood sample from the driver.

“This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the victim’s family”, Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said. “With temperatures on the rise and a holiday weekend approaching, more and more pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles will be sharing the roads. Motorists should remain attentive and drive with due care to avoid further tragedies.”

