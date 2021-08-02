Bicyclist dies after accident in Farmington

Police: witnesses say the cyclist cut into the path of a pickup.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A bicycle rider who was hit by a pickup truck in Farmington on Saturday afternoon has died.

According to police, both cyclist Christopher Krol and the truck driver were headed west when witnesses say the cyclist cut into the truck’s path.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles says 55-year-old Krol was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Maine Medical Center, where he died on Sunday.

No charges were expected against the driver.