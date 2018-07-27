The Mission

U.S. Border Patrol's mission has been to 'detect and prevent the illegal entry of aliens into the United States' since it was first started in 1924. After the terror attacks in 2001, the mission has shifted to prevent terrorists and weapons of terror from entering the country. NEWS CENTER Maine

The Numbers

Maine's Houlton Sector of U.S. Border Patrol is made up of more than 200 agents covering 611 miles of land border with Canada and 300 miles of coastline. There are a total of six stations from Rangeley to Calais and 18 ports of entry statewide.

Nearly 700 people were apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Maine in 2001, according to public U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. Since then, there has been a fairly steady decline, with only 30 people apprehended in 2017.

Most of those arrested for illegally entering the U.S. are actually Canadian citizens. Of the 30 people arrested by agents in 2017, 22 of them were from Canada. The rest were from France, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Trinidad

But as the number of arrests has declined, the number of agents has dramatically increased in the state. There were only 30 agents on duty in 2001. Now there are more than 200.

NEWS CENTER Maine's request for data on the frequency of highway checkpoints and transportation checks statewide was denied.

The Controversy

Activists argue that Customs and Border Protection has gone too far in its efforts to keep the United States safe. While activists have spoke out on the national stage about the separation of children and families on the southern border, recent events in Maine have prompted the Maine ACLU and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree to take on what they are calling a "ramping up" of traffic stops and checkpoints beyond the agency's scope.

One viral video taken by an activist showed Border Patrol agents at a bus station in Bangor asking riders if they were U.S. Citizens in May. That video caused an uproar on social media prompted the ACLU to file a lawsuit against Customs and Border Protection for data on how frequently they perform transportation checks in the state.

"Using that fear as a justification for abusing peoples rights, makes us all less free," ACLU Attorney Emma Bond said.

Shortly after, a traffic checkpoint along I-95 in Penobscot County raised questions about whether or not Border Patrol was intensifying its practices in the state. That checkpoint required every car to stop as agents asked if drivers and passengers were U.S. citizens. A Haitian fugitive was captured as a result, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

"I think because of peoples heightened awareness, about how are we spending our money, how are our resources being used," Congresswoman Chellie Pingree told NEWS CENTER Maine. "People are saying, 'Wait a minute, I can be stopped anywhere in the State of Maine?"

In addition to the traffic checkpoints and transportation checks, reports of agents boarding fishing boats in disputed waters off the Maine coast has drawn frustration from Canadians.

"These are all things that according to reports have been significantly ramping up," Bond said.

The History

The mission of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has rapidly evolved over the last two decades. The turning point: the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

"When we arrest a terrorist, we've done our job, no matter where we are in the United States, that's our goal to prevent them from entering," Division Chief of Maine's U.S. Border Parol Houlton Sector, Dennis Harmon, said.

When it was first founded, the Houlton Sector was primarily focused on preventing illegal immigration as well as stopping alcohol from being smuggled into the country during the years of prohibition.

Harmon said that although a lot has changed, his team's activities in Maine is very similar to what it was when it was first found in May 1924.

Archival photos of traffic checkpoints and bus checks date back to the 1950s in Maine.

Despite recent videos and social media posts accusing U.S. Border Patrol of "ramping up" its operation in Maine, Harmon told NEWS CENTER Maine that their practices have been in place for decades and are entirely legal.

Current law allows agents across the country to stop and question/search for people without a warrant within 100-miles of the nation's border. Maine is the only state where that Border Zone covers the entire state.

When asked how they determine whether or not to further question a person based on their citizenship, he admitted there were no set rules in place--instead it is dependent on what they have learned over the years.

"It would be impossible for me to sit there and be 'Okay, here is the checklist that has to be checked, it's just years of experience,'" Harmon said.

